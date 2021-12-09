SIRIUS XM CDA HLDG SUB-VTG (OTCMKTS:SIICF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

SIRIUS XM CDA HLDG SUB-VTG (OTCMKTS:SIICF) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.35.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for SIRIUS XM CDA HLDG SUB-VTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIRIUS XM CDA HLDG SUB-VTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.