SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Director Sells $160,242.74 in Stock

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $160,242.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Katharine Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Katharine Armstrong sold 2,000 shares of SJW Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $136,820.00.

SJW stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.73. 1,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,344. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 0.44. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). SJW Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $166.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SJW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 2,035.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

