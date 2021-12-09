Skrumble Network (SKM) Tops One Day Volume of $1.10 Million

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 9th. Skrumble Network has a market cap of $3.43 million and $1.10 million worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Skrumble Network has traded 43.8% lower against the dollar. One Skrumble Network coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00042792 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.62 or 0.00217655 BTC.

Skrumble Network Profile

Skrumble Network (SKM) is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network . Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Skrumble Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skrumble Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skrumble Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skrumble Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

