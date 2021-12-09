SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. Sells 6,000 Shares

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $449,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SL Green Realty stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.29. The stock had a trading volume of 615,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,262. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $55.41 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $4.17. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 38.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLG shares. Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.33.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.