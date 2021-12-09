Slow Capital Inc. Sells 2,157 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Slow Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,719 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.3% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,619 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,724 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $334.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $209.11 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.72.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 560,699 shares of company stock valued at $190,274,257 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

