SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.00.

SRU.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

TSE SRU.UN opened at C$31.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$22.76 and a 52 week high of C$32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.30 billion and a PE ratio of 13.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.31.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

