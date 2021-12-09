Smartlands Network Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Smartlands Network has a market capitalization of $24.77 million and $67,884.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Smartlands Network coin can now be bought for about $4.86 or 0.00010136 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00043424 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007324 BTC.

About Smartlands Network

Smartlands Network (SLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao . Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

