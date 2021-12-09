Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Eugene Farrell Sells 10,000 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $719,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eugene Farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smartsheet alerts:

On Thursday, November 4th, Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $706,700.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Eugene Farrell sold 6,858 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $487,878.12.

On Friday, October 15th, Eugene Farrell sold 300 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total value of $21,099.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $739,600.00.

NYSE:SMAR traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.34. 1,138,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,936. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.83 and a beta of 1.42. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $51.11 and a twelve month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.24% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.