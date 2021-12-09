Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.320-$-0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $544 million-$545 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $535.04 million.Smartsheet also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $-0.160-$-0.140 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMAR. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.81.

SMAR stock opened at $76.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.26 and a beta of 1.42. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $51.11 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.87.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.24% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $739,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,171 shares of company stock valued at $5,119,258. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Smartsheet stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 56.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

