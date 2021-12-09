Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($25.20) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.89) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,780 ($23.60).

LON:SMIN traded down GBX 18 ($0.24) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,507 ($19.98). 415,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,460. Smiths Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,347.50 ($17.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,738.57 ($23.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,442.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,495.75.

In other news, insider John Shipsey acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,441 ($19.11) per share, for a total transaction of £22,811.03 ($30,249.34). Also, insider Mark Seligman purchased 1,000 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,438 ($19.07) per share, for a total transaction of £14,380 ($19,069.09).

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

