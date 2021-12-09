Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Gap Down to $23.28

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.28, but opened at $22.30. Snap One shares last traded at $22.26, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,010,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap One in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,728,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One during the third quarter worth approximately $4,168,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the third quarter worth $3,964,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Snap One during the third quarter worth about $2,501,000.
Snap One Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNPO)
Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.
