Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Gap Down to $23.28

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.28, but opened at $22.30. Snap One shares last traded at $22.26, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $260.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.86 million. On average, analysts forecast that Snap One Holdings Corp will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,010,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap One in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,728,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One during the third quarter worth approximately $4,168,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the third quarter worth $3,964,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Snap One during the third quarter worth about $2,501,000.

Snap One Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

