SnowGem Price Down 13.2% This Week (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. During the last week, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00019263 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001522 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 87.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.