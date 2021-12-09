Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.58.

Several research analysts recently commented on SCGLY shares. Barclays raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from €36.00 ($40.45) to €37.00 ($41.57) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €21.50 ($24.16) to €25.50 ($28.65) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $7.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average is $6.33. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.55.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

