Soda Coin (SOC) One Day Volume Tops $768,788.00

Soda Coin (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 9th. Soda Coin has a total market cap of $25.89 million and approximately $768,788.00 worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Soda Coin has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Soda Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00043841 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007345 BTC.

Soda Coin (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,763,526,984 coins. The official website for Soda Coin is www.monstercube.kr/eng . Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Soda Coin is blog.naver.com/sodatable

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soda Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Soda Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

