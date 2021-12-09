Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SDXAY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SDXAY opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. Sodexo has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $20.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.91.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.