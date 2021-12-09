Soitec S.A. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $5.62 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SLOIF)

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Soitec in a report released on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Rumph expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.62 for the year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Soitec from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Soitec stock opened at $270.00 on Thursday. Soitec has a 1 year low of $179.70 and a 1 year high of $273.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.48 and a 200-day moving average of $236.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.27.

About Soitec

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers FD-SOI (Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator) for low power computing applications and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

