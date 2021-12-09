Sologenic (SOLO) Trading 22.1% Lower This Week

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 9th. Sologenic has a total market capitalization of $942.98 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sologenic coin can now be bought for about $4.71 or 0.00009556 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Sologenic has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00058001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,270.66 or 0.08655948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00061299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00079858 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,397.69 or 1.00121354 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Sologenic Coin Profile

Sologenic’s genesis date was November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,949,763 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.com . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

