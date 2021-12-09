Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Sonoco Products worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SON. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 90,412 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 161.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 36.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $60.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.36. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $57.21 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.43%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

