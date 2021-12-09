Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.80.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sonos from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Sonos alerts:

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $2,070,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sonos by 31.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the third quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sonos by 12.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 512,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 57,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonos by 8.0% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SONO opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.70. Sonos has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.90.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonos will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.