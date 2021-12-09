South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,721 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 65,807 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in South State in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in South State by 20.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in South State by 11.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in South State in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in South State in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSB. DA Davidson upgraded South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.84.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $78.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. South State Co. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.95.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. South State had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

South State Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

