Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price dropped by research analysts at MKM Partners from $56.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the airline’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.82.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.70. The stock had a trading volume of 470,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,356,039. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $42.39 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.33. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -873.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the airline’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $1,311,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the airline’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 252,763 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 22,657 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

