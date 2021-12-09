Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the airline’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.94.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,356,039. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $42.39 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -880.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.33.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.99) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.