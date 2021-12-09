Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 211,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 7,356,039 shares.The stock last traded at $44.27 and had previously closed at $45.27.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.82.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -873.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.33.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.99) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.