SparkPoint Trading Down 49.9% Over Last 7 Days (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 9th. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $18.62 million and $265,654.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 49.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint (SRK) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,656,206,159 coins and its circulating supply is 8,298,367,438 coins. The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

