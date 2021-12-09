SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 0.8% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $166.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.66. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

