SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MBND) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MBND)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.96. SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF shares last traded at $29.94, with a volume of 286 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.92.

Get SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MBND) by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.13% of SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Multiband Corporation provides contract installation services for the pay television industry (including satellite and broadband cable operators), Internet providers and retailers, voice, data and video services to residents of multi-dwelling units. It operates in three segments: Field Services (FS), where the Company provides installation services to pay television (satellite and broadband cable) providers, Internet providers and commercial customers; Multi-Dwelling Unit (MDU), where the Company bills voice, Internet and video services to subscribers as owner/operator and also acts as a master service operator for DIRECTV, receiving net cash payments for managing video subscribers through its network of system operators, and Engineering, Energy & Construction (EE&C) where the Company provides engineering and construction services for the wired and wireless telecommunications industry, including public safety networks.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.