SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,362 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $36.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.17. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.