SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $126.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.84. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.99 and a 1-year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

