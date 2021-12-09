SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Position Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.26% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 30,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $38.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.95. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $40.61.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

