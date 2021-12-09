Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Reaches Market Cap of $2.67 Million

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.60 or 0.00177374 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00034020 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003285 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $275.76 or 0.00578134 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00019517 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00059466 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.