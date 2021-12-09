Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Spectris from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Get Spectris alerts:

SEPJF opened at $45.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.07. Spectris has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $55.28.

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.