Spire Wealth Management Increases Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,299 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 338.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $510,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,123 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 297.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $252,864,000 after acquiring an additional 774,700 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

NYSE:CRM opened at $266.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $260.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $288.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.11.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $1,858,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 608,177 shares of company stock valued at $171,481,264 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.