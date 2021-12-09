Spire Wealth Management Sells 268 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,196 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $1,343,473,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1,842.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $402,311,000 after buying an additional 647,036 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1,528.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock worth $280,284,000 after buying an additional 449,205 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 129.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,682 shares of the software company’s stock worth $453,685,000 after buying an additional 436,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $173,718,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 target price (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total value of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $653.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.14 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $636.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $614.19. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

