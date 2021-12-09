Sport and Leisure Achieves Market Capitalization of $169.29 Million (SNL)

Sport and Leisure (CURRENCY:SNL) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. Sport and Leisure has a market capitalization of $169.29 million and approximately $685,803.00 worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sport and Leisure has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Sport and Leisure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sport and Leisure Profile

Sport and Leisure is a coin. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. Sport and Leisure’s total supply is 963,252,000 coins and its circulating supply is 678,662,953 coins. Sport and Leisure’s official Twitter account is @snltoken . Sport and Leisure’s official website is www.snltoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sport AND Leisure offers an open-source blockchain ecosystem platform to record all participants' interactions in the community as well as participants' transactions in different scenarios, such as IP asset trading promotion, gaming and entertainment using the decentralized account. SNL is a major component of the ecosystem on the All SnL Token Platform. SNL is a digitally encrypted virtual currency based on blockchain and smart contract technology that is tailored to sporting contents, community-based incentives and spending on different scenarios. SNL is a nonrefundable functional utility token that will be used as the unit of exchange (e.g. for smart contracts and trade of digital assets) between participants on the All SnL Token Platform on the All SnL Token Platform. “

Sport and Leisure Coin Trading

