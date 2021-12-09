Sportech (LON:SPO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.88

Sportech PLC (LON:SPO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 33.88 ($0.45) and traded as high as GBX 36.24 ($0.48). Sportech shares last traded at GBX 36.20 ($0.48), with a volume of 1,508 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.66) target price on shares of Sportech in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a market cap of £36.20 million and a P/E ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15.

In related news, insider Nicola Rowlands sold 20,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.53), for a total transaction of £8,060.80 ($10,689.30).

Sportech Company Profile (LON:SPO)

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, racetracks, and casinos and lottery clients in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

