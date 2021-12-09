Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.08)-$(0.09) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $129-131 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.24 million.Sprinklr also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.310-$-0.300 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CXM traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.51. 490,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,903. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.75. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.12 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CXM shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 15,214 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $670,000. 35.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

