Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.310-$-0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $486 million-$488 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $480.80 million.Sprinklr also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.080 EPS.

Sprinklr stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.51. 495,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,903. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.12 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CXM shares. Barclays raised their target price on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 515.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth about $670,000. 35.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.