Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.090-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $129 million-$131 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.33 million.Sprinklr also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.310-$-0.300 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.97.

Shares of NYSE CXM traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.51. 495,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,903. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.12 million. Analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 55.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 15,214 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter worth $670,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 515.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

