Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) were down 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $101.03 and last traded at $101.09. Approximately 6,719 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 506,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.70.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.43 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.21 and a 200 day moving average of $106.78.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total value of $6,715,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.82, for a total value of $2,296,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,319 shares of company stock worth $23,141,573 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

