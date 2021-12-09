Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,016,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 735,011 shares during the period. Square accounts for about 0.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 1.31% of Square worth $1,442,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,036,683,000 after buying an additional 195,530 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,603,600,000 after purchasing an additional 998,909 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,528,000 after purchasing an additional 679,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,375,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,630,000 after purchasing an additional 273,498 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total value of $4,888,852.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total value of $1,329,852.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,800 shares of company stock worth $19,422,568. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America raised Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.66.

Shares of Square stock opened at $194.78 on Thursday. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.75 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The firm has a market cap of $89.85 billion, a PE ratio of 182.04, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

