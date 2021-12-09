SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SSAAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.34.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

