S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.69. S&T Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.74.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 21,204 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

