Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Stable Road Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SRAC)’s stock price rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $10.97. Approximately 592,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 851,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition stock. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Stable Road Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SRAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000. Maven Securities LTD owned 0.39% of Stable Road Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC)

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed by SRC-NI Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of Stable Road Capital, for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination.

