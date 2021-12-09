Stacks Hits 24 Hour Volume of $103.04 Million (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. Over the last week, Stacks has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. Stacks has a market cap of $2.80 billion and approximately $103.04 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stacks coin can now be bought for about $2.18 or 0.00004491 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stacks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00056540 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $68.71 or 0.00141750 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.22 or 0.00188199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,126.78 or 0.08513713 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00019919 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,287,816,839 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.