Stakenet (XSN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $181,779.00

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000574 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stakenet has a total market cap of $33.98 million and $181,779.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stakenet has traded up 28.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00011162 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.63 or 0.00295241 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00010757 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009440 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002890 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000913 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00015130 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00135516 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

XSN is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 126,114,329 coins and its circulating supply is 122,575,291 coins. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Buying and Selling Stakenet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars.

