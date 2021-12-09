Stakinglab (LABX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.00

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 52.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $193.86 and $3.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stakinglab has traded 58% lower against the dollar. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00040731 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000867 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

