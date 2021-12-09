Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Gap Down to $23.46

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.46, but opened at $21.88. Star Bulk Carriers shares last traded at $21.59, with a volume of 9,630 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBLK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.18.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 36.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.65%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 102.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 26,080 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at about $805,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at about $336,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 70.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 694,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after purchasing an additional 287,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 48.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,279,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after purchasing an additional 418,358 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.