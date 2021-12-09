Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Boosted by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,933 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $115.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.51. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $95.92 and a one year high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

