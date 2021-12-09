Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.3% of Starbucks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Dutch Bros shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Starbucks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Starbucks and Dutch Bros’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starbucks $29.06 billion 4.68 $4.20 billion $3.55 32.63 Dutch Bros N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Starbucks has higher revenue and earnings than Dutch Bros.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Starbucks and Dutch Bros, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starbucks 0 9 19 0 2.68 Dutch Bros 0 1 8 0 2.89

Starbucks presently has a consensus price target of $123.63, indicating a potential upside of 6.63%. Dutch Bros has a consensus price target of $63.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.99%. Given Dutch Bros’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dutch Bros is more favorable than Starbucks.

Profitability

This table compares Starbucks and Dutch Bros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starbucks 14.45% -55.34% 12.84% Dutch Bros N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Starbucks beats Dutch Bros on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores. The Channel Development segment include sales of packaged coffee, tea, and ready-to-drink beverages to customers outside of its company-operated and licensed stores. The company brands include Evolution Fresh, Teavana, Tazo Tea and Seattle’s Best. Starbucks was founded by Jerry Baldwin and Howard D. Schultz on November 4, 1985 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc. is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc. is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

