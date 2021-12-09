State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Steven Eugene English Sells 25,138 Shares

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Steven Eugene English sold 25,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $1,296,366.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

State Auto Financial stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.57. The stock had a trading volume of 876 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. State Auto Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $51.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.34.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). State Auto Financial had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 79.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 108.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in State Auto Financial during the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in State Auto Financial during the third quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

